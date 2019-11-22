Roger Federer: I had zero titles when I met Mirka

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has praised his wife Mirka and said that she has played a vital role in both his personal and professional life.

Talking about his relationship with Mirka, he told Tennis World USA: "When I met my wife, I had no titles and now I have 103. She has a great role in my life. She is a great person. We travel a lot, all the parents know that children push you to the limit, changing them diapers...but tennis helps me to anticipate what they will be in their lives."

"I am like any other father. I am one of the many parents who are on ads, on TV. And I explain that I am one of the many. People see me, they recognise me and they ask me for photos, but life continues."

