Roger Federer inspires Maria Sharapova to handle life off-court

Russian tennis beauty Sharapova says she loves the way Swiss great Federer handles his off-court life



Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, 31, has praised Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer, 36, and said that he inspires her in many ways especially the manner in which he handles his personal life. She is particularly impressed with how World No. 2 Federer always has wife, Mirka and their four children — identical twin daughters Myla and Charlene, nine, and identical twin sons Leo and Lennart, four, for company while he is playing the ATPâÂÂTour."

"I think he [Federer] is an inspiration in many aspects. Not only for me, but for many players. He has always been an inspiration for me. Not only for his on-court professionalism but also the way he is doing all the things in life," Sharapova told Tennis World USA recently.



Roger Federer with wife Mirka

World No. 42 Sharapova, however felt that it's tougher to be a female tennis professional than male. "I think there is a difference between men and women. For women, there are other expectations in life and you want to do other things like starting family," she said.

