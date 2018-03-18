Roger Federer, Martin del Potro enter semis at Indian Wells

Roger Federer has earned a spot in the semi-finals of the Paribas Open here after beating Hyeon Chung in straight sets



Roger Federer against Hyeon Chung on Friday. PIC/AFP

Roger Federer has earned a spot in the semi-finals of the Paribas Open here after beating Hyeon Chung in straight sets. The World No. 1 toppled Chung 7-5, 6-1. Juan Martin del Potro advanced to his third Indian Wells semi-final after a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber. He will go on to face Milos Raonic, who defeated Sam Querrey 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

