Roger Federer needed 'help from wife Mirka to dress up'

Roger Federer with wife Mirka

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has a unique sense of style on and off the court, but fashion was something he had to work towards over a period of time.

During a recent Q&A session held at a Uniqlo store in New York, he was asked if being stylish was a quality he always had in life. To which, he replied: "I had to go into it, I used to be a shy person, so dressing up was not my thing. That's why I needed help from my wife (Mirka), style people, fashion icons to go out there and take a chance, don't feel bad.

"Making mistakes is all good. Today I feel really comfortable, I got my style and it's really good. You always try to take inspiration from outside to bring it on the court. We really try to have a lot of fun with outfits's choice and design as we have more time now for it."

