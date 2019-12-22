Roger Federer nominated for GQ's Most Stylish Man of the Decade

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Tennis ace Roger Federer, who recently became the first living person in Switzerland to have a coin minted in his honour, is now shortlisted for GQ's Most Stylish Man of the Decade.The magazine states: "Some of the guys on this list made their reputations on red carpets; others, in paparazzi shots.

Roger Federer, on the other hand, has a case for most stylish man of the decade thanks to something as simple as this: when the guy puts on his Wimbledon whites, he stands basically alone.

"It's not about his clothes so much as the righteously relaxed, preternaturally confident way he moves in them. Federer goes up against ASAP Rocky initially—other notable names in the list from various fields include rappers Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, pop stars Justin Bieber and Harry Styles, basketballer LeBron James, singer John Mayer, retired footballer David Beckham and actor Shia LeBoeuf."

