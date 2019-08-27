Roger Federer on Sumit Nagal: He is going to have a solid career

tennis

"I think his game is based on being really consistent. He moves well, moves the ball around well. Sort of very much a clay-courter. That's also the surface he's played basically the entire year almost," Roger Federer said.

Roger Federer plays a shot during a match

Indian tennis' rising star Sumit Nagal may have gone down against 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer in the US Open first round, but he won applause and compliments for taking a set off Federer during the match. Roger Federer himself said that he reckons Sumit Nagal to have a bright career ahead.

"I think he knows what he can bring. That's why I think he is going to have a very solid career. But, of course, it is not the game that comes out with the biggest surprises. It is really consistent. I think he did it very well tonight," US Open's official website quoted Federer as saying on Monday (local time).

Federer defeated 22-year-old Nagal 4-6. 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round match.

"It is never easy to come out and play your best. Even though it's kind of what you live for, you dream about, playing on the big stage. So I think he did that very well," Federer said.

Nagal became the first Indian to defeat Federer in a set of a Grand Slam.

He became the fourth player to take the opening set against Federer at the US Open. Peter Wessels (Netherlands), Jose Acasuso (Argentina) and Frances Tiafoe (America) are the other players who have won their first set against the Swiss tennis star.

The first set was a closely fought affair as both Federer and Nagal went back and forth and at one stage the set was tied at 4-4. It was then that Nagal won games continuously and went on to grab the first set 6-4.

In the second set, Federer came out all guns blazing to take the second set 6-1.

The 38-year-old Federer was in no mood to slow down and he carried the momentum in the third set and wrapped it up 6-2.

Nagal, who currently holds the 190th position in the ATP rankings, was able to show grit in the fourth set as the scoreline was levelled at 2-2 at one stage, but Federer bounced back by playing an aggressive style of tennis, forcing Nagal to hang back on the court. In the end, the Swiss won the fourth set 6-4.

The Indian player had qualified for the US Open main draw on Friday.

He became the youngest Indian in 25 years to qualify for the main draw of a Grand Slam after defeating Brazil's Jaao Menezes 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

He won the 2015 Wimbledon boys' doubles title with his Vietnamese partner Lý Hoàng Nam, defeating pair of Reilly Opelka and Akira Santillan in the final. He became the sixth Indian player to win a junior Grand Slam Title.

Sumit Nagal is residing in Germany and is coached by Mariano Delfino of Argentina. He is personally managed by Mahesh Bhupathi of "Globosport".

With inputs from ANI

