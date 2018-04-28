Roger Federer plays, dances with kids in Zambia

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer visited schools in Lundazi and Chipata districts in the Eastern Province of Zambia

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer, 36, may have skipped the clay season to rest but he's hardly resting. He is instead busy with charity work in Zambia. The World No. 2 was in the South Africa to supervise activities at one of his Roger Federer Foundation community schools.

Federer's charity helps children in poverty-stricken countries get education. Federer visited schools in Lundazi and Chipata districts in the Eastern Province of Zambia. He danced around with the kids and even played football with some of them.

He tweeted a couple of pictures of his visit (above and below) and aptioned them: “Learning the dance moves here in Zambia, while visiting community schools with the @rogerfedererfdn.” He later told baseline.tennis.com: “It is my hope that in 10 years' time all children will have access to early childhood education in Zambia, as education is the foundation of all learning.”

