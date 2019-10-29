Roger Federer pulls out of Paris Masters

Swiss Roger Federer raises the trophy after his 10th victory at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel. Pic/AFP

Basel: Swiss legend Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Paris Masters. The 38-year-old, who won a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors Championship title on Sunday, said that he is looking to keep himself fit for the ATP Finals that will be held in London from November 10-18.

"I am extremely disappointed to have to pull out," Federer is quoted as saying by the BBC. "I want to play as long as possible on the Tour. I'm sorry for my French fans who I'll see at Roland Garros in 2020."

Federer, ranked third on the ATP rankings, is one of six players, including world number one Novak Djkovic, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsisipas, to have booked a spot in the ATP Finals. The remaining two spots will be decided at the Paris Masters.

