Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal cruise in French Open

Swiss ace and defending champion move closer to a potential semi-final showdown with easy wins in Rd 4

Roger Federer serves to Leonardo Mayer in Round Four. Pic/AP, PTI

Roger Federer made short work of Argentine Leonardo Mayer to become the oldest man in 28 years to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open yesterday, while Rafael Nadal claimed his 90th Roland Garros win.

Federer, 37, playing at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015, claimed a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 win over World No. 68 Mayer and will face Stan Wawrinka who beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6, 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6.



Rafael Nadal celebrates his win over Juan Ignacio Londero

Roger oldest to reach Last-8

Federer, the 2009 champion in Paris, is the oldest man to make the quarter-finals of a Slam since Jimmy Connors at the 1991 US Open. "It's fabulous that I can spend this time in Paris," said Federer. "I was prepared for the worst scenario, losing in the first round in three sets. But I am super happy with my performance. I will need to play like this again against either Stan or Tsitsipas."

Meanwhile, reigning champion Nadal continued his bid for a record-extending 12th Roland Garros title by beating Grand Slam debutant Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2, 6-3, 6-3. World No. 78 Londero had his moments, breaking Nadal when 4-1 down in the third set, but the 17-time major champion always looked too strong, powering 40 winners past the Argentine.

Bopanna-Copil ousted

Earlier, India's Rohan Bopanna and his Romanian partner Marius Copil suffered exit from Roland Garros after a 6-1, 5-7, 6-7 loss to Serbian pair of Dusan Lajovic and Janko Tipsarevic in the third round of the men's doubles competition yesterday.

