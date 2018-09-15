Roger Federer says he will ski again after retirement

tennis

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer, who skipped the clay-court season and was away from the tennis courts during the off-season in November

Roger Federer

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer, who skipped the clay-court season and was away from the tennis courts during the off-season in November, said that he travels across the globe to participate in tournaments, but the one thing that he hasn't done for a decade is ski.

"Skiing has started for the kids, though I haven't skied for the last 10 years. I'll ski again after I retire," Federer told Tennis World USA.



Commenting on his favourite places to visit as a family, Federer, who has four kids with wife Mirka — two sets of twins — Myla and Charlene, nine and Leo and Lenny, four, said: "We love going to the Maldives, for us it's our quiet place where we're all together. We relax at the beach, have fun, fun, it's our source of energy. When we had no kids we used to go to Mauritius, Seychelles, Turks & Caicos. We like beaches, but since we live in Switzerland, hiking vacations have been a big thing for us. I used to do it with my parents as well."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates