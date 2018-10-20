Roger Federer shares stories of crazy fans

tennis

Former World No. 1 Roger Federer has millions of fans, but the Swiss tennis ace reckons some of them are a little crazy. In a recent interview with the Tennis World USA, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he has come across fans who have got tattoos of his initials 'RF' on their arm while some on other parts of the body.

"Yeah, not only on the arm! In Serbia, a fan of mine showed 'RF' tattoo on his calf," Federer, 37, said. "In Buenos Aires, a guy took his t-shirt off and on the pecs, there was a tattoo featuring my face. It was really big. Let's say it's a very particular thing," he added.

