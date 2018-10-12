Roger Federer slams new Davis Cup format, says it's not designed for him

tennis

The inaugural Davis Cup finals are slated for a week in Madrid in November 2019 as part of a revamp to the competition, but it has been contentious with players

Roger Federer added his heft to the growing debate around the controversial new-format Davis Cup, saying yesterday that this was not designed for me. The inaugural Davis Cup finals are slated for a week in Madrid in November 2019 as part of a revamp to the competition, but it has been contentious with players.

Alexander Zverev, the World No. 5, said that he will not compete in the men's team event because it comes at the end of a long season. Novak Djokovic agreed on that the timing was really bad and he also looks unlikely to feature.

And then Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, added his voice to the debate when quizzed after beating Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the Shanghai quarter-finals. "No, I doubt it. We'll see what happens," said the Swiss. "I don't think this was designed for me, anyhow. This was designed for the future generation of players."

