Roger Federer stays atop ATP rankings, Juan Martin Del Potro 6th

Switzerland's Roger Federer remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday with 9,660 points.

Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro jumped to sixth place after he stunned Federer 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (2) to win his first Indian Wells title on Sunday, reports Efe.

Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, reclaimed the top spot for the first time since October 29, 2012 last month when he overtook Spain's Rafael Nadal following his victory at Rotterdam Open.

Croatia's Marin Cilic remained in third spot, ahead of Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Austria's Dominic Thiem fell to seventh place while South Africa's Kevin Anderson moved up to eighth.

Meanwhile, Frenchman Lucas Pouille jumped into the top 10 for the first time in his career with 2,420 points.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 9,660 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,370

3. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,905

4. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 4,600

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,505

6. Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 4,155

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,675

8. Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 3,235

9. David Goffin (Belgium) 3,190

10. Lucas Pouille (France) 2,420.

