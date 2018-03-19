Roger Federer survives Borna Coric scare; to meet Juan Martin Del Potro in final

The Swiss superstar survived a stern test from World No. 49 Coric but managed to hold on for a 17-0 record this year, surpassing his prior career-best calendar year start in 2006 when he opened with 16 wins



Roger Federer

Roger Federer extended his season win streak to 17 matches, booking his spot in the Indian Wells Masters final by rallying past Borna Coric 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. The Swiss superstar survived a stern test from World No. 49 Coric but managed to hold on for a 17-0 record this year, surpassing his prior career-best calendar year start in 2006 when he opened with 16 wins. "It took a while to get the record," Federer said. "But I'm happy. It was a fighting match.... It didn't come easy, so I had to go get it.

"I got a little bit lucky. I hung tough and put a lot of effort into it to get the record. The focus has to be the finals right now. But it's nice to get off to a good start this year, and I hope I can play well again tomorrow." The defending champion will be aiming for a record sixth Indian Wells title when he squares off against World No. 8 Juan Martin Del Potro in championship match.

