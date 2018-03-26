Roger Federer to skip clay-court season after shock Miami exit

Federer, who won at Roland Garros in 2009, also pulled out of the tournament in 2016 and again last year citing the need to avoid playing on clay in order to prolong his career



Switzerland's Roger Federer during the Miami Open second round on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Roger Federer will not compete in the French Open for the third year running after announcing he will skip the entire clay-court season. The Swiss, 36, made the announcement after he was knocked out 3-6 6-3 7-6 (7/4) by Thanasi Kokkinakis in the Miami Open.

When asked in his post-match press conference if he would discuss the clay-court season with his team following the loss, the Swiss said: "I've decided not to play."

Federer gave a curt response when asked to clarify whether he would also miss the French Open, adding: "Yes, that is what I said. Clay is the French (Open) as well." Following Federer's second -round exit Rafael Nadal will reclaim the number one spot when the rankings are published after the tournament.

