Roger Federer wins 10th Basel title

Basel (Switzerland): Roger Federer won in Basel for the 10th time in his career yesterday, smothering young Australian Alex De Minaur 6-2, 6-2 to secure victory at his home-town tournament.

At 38, Federer won his 103rd trophy and his fourth of the season after Dubai, Miami and Halle. He is now six short of the men's title record held by American Jimmy Connors (109). Federer's victory was his 80th in Basel and extended his win streak at his hometown tournament to 24 matches.

