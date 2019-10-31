MENU

Roger Federer withdraws from ATP Cup

Updated: Oct 31, 2019, 12:08 IST | ANI | New Delhi

The announcement was made on the Twitter account of ATP Cup

Roger Federer. Pic courtesy: ATP Cup's Twitter account
Roger Federer. Pic courtesy: ATP Cup's Twitter account

New Delhi: Swiss tennis star Roger Federer on Wednesday withdrew from ATP Cup citing family reasons. "Roger Federer has announced that he will not play #ATPCup due to family reasons and therefore Switzerland has been withdrawn as a country that qualified at the first entry deadline," ATP Cup said to Twitter. The tweet further stated, "An additional six countries will now qualify at the second entry deadline."

Two days ago, the 38-year-old had also opted out of Rolex Paris Master. Federer clinched his 10th Swiss Indoors Basel title on Sunday after defeating Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-2.

