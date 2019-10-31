Roger Federer withdraws from ATP Cup

New Delhi: Swiss tennis star Roger Federer on Wednesday withdrew from ATP Cup citing family reasons. "Roger Federer has announced that he will not play #ATPCup due to family reasons and therefore Switzerland has been withdrawn as a country that qualified at the first entry deadline," ATP Cup said to Twitter. The tweet further stated, "An additional six countries will now qualify at the second entry deadline."

.@rogerfederer has announced that he will not play #ATPCup due to family reasons and therefore Switzerland has been withdrawn as a country that qualified at the first entry deadline.



An additional six countries will now qualify at the second entry deadline. pic.twitter.com/eU88fsHYFj — ATPCup (@ATPCup) October 30, 2019

Two days ago, the 38-year-old had also opted out of Rolex Paris Master. Federer clinched his 10th Swiss Indoors Basel title on Sunday after defeating Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-2.