Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov enter Rotterdam semis

Rotterdam: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov have entered the semifinals of the Rotterdam Open with a thrilling victory over fourth seeds and 2015 champion team of Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau.

The Indo-Canadian pair registered a 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 victory in 74 minutes on Thursday night to enter the last four of the ATP 500 event. Bopanna and Shapovalov, who reached their first ATP Tour final in June last year at the MercedesCup in Stuttgart, will meet the winners of match between Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff versus Jamie Murray and Ken Skupski.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had entered the quarterfinals by beating the Australian pair of John Peers and Michael Venus 7-6, 6-7, 10-8 in a gripping encounter.

