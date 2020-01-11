Rohan Bopanna-Wesley Koolhof enter final in Doha

Doha: India's Rohan Bopanna and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands progressed to the men's doubles final of the USD 1,465,260 Qatar Open after registering a straight-game win over second seeds Henri Kontinen and Franko Skugor here on Friday. Third seeds Bopanna and Koolhof defeated the second seeded Finn-Croatian pair 7-5, 6-2 in the semi-finals.

The Indo-Dutch combination will meet unseeded British-Mexican duo of Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez in the summit clash on Saturday. Bambridge and Gonzalez got the better of Denmark's Frederik Nielsen and Tim Puetz of Germany 2-6, 6-2, 10-4 in another semi-final contest.

