Rohan Ghag's all-round show helps Campion beat Gopi Birla

All-rounder Rohan Ghag produced some tremendous performances with bat and ball to power Campion School (Cooperage) to an emphatic 172-run win over Gopi Birla Memorial School (Walkeshwar) in a third round match of the MSSA-organised Giles Shield boys' U-14 inter-school cricket tournament at Bengal Club ground, Shivaji Park yesterday.

No. 4 batsman Rohan, first dominated the bowlers and smashed 117, while Manvir Kamani contributed with 47 as Campion amassed 256 runs. Later, Rohan with his medium pace bowling, rattled the Gopi Birla batsmen and scalped seven wickets for 45 runs. In reply, Gopi Birla were bundled out for a paltry 84."

