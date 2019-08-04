Rohan Mehra and Chetna Pande in Class Of 2019; More details inside

web-series

Rohan Mehra

Rohan Mehra, known for shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss, makes his digital debut with ALTBalaji's Class Of 2019 along with Chetna Pande. The show comes as a sequel to Vikas Gupta's Class Of 2017. "Ekta Kapoor convinced me to come up with a new season," says Gupta, who adds that the show was commissioned a year ago.

Chetna Pande

Mehra and Pande have been through three months of audition process before bagging the role. Mehra says, "I beat almost 300 actors after a series of auditions and look tests [for the role]."



Vikas Gupta

Like the previous season, the sequel will be high on sexual content. "Class of 2019 will be showcasing sex. It is prevalent in the generation today and part of the journey that a character requires," explains Gupta.

In an interview with IANS, Rohan Mehra had earlier said that doesn't want to restrict himself as far as roles and mediums are concerned, as his focus is more on quality rather than quantity.

"I have opened doors to all types of roles that I can take on. I am currently not restricting myself to anything. Be it a character with grey shades or a funny one, I am willing to experiment," Rohan said in an interview with IANS.

"I want my role to be impactful and the turning point in any story that I am part of," he added.

Rohan also opened up about his choice of mediums. He was quoted saying, "I am looking at quality and not quantity. So be it films, television or web shows, I am open to showcasing my work on any of these mediums."

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta will be back as the host and the mastermind of MTV Ace of Space in its second season. "'Ace of Space' season one was an experimental show which did extremely well and we succeeded in making our way into our viewers heart, as we tested the house-guests and made them choose between head and heart. With the second season, it's going to be more tough and challenging as I will be testing their beliefs and conditioning," Gupta added.

