Rohan Mehra: Baazaar was not offered because I'm star kid

Rohan Mehra who will make his acting debut with the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Baazaar, says he was not offered the film because he is the son of late actor Vinod Mehra

Rohan Mehra, who will make his acting debut with the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Baazaar, says he was not offered the film because he is the son of late actor Vinod Mehra. Talking about how Rohan bagged a role in Baazaar, he said in a statement: "I heard about the film. In fact, I read about the film and was very intrigued by the storyline.

"When I learnt that Nikkhil Sir (producer Nikkhil Advani) was making this film, I thought of auditioning for it. Initially, the film was supposed to have only established actors and they were not planning on taking newcomers. Eventually, they got convinced."

After a few rounds of audition, he had to wait for months before getting the confirmation call. "It was not something which was offered because I was a star kid, but I had to really work hard for it," he said.

Baazaar, a film on stocks, money and crime, also stars Chitrangda Singh and Radhika Apte.

