Co-creators of Gully Boy soundtrack, Salvage Audio Collective, on bringing Ranveer Singh starrer hip-hop film to life

Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film

Ranveer Singh's ode to India's desi hip-hop uprising, Gully Boy, banks on more than one factor when counting its success. Apart from an array of stellar performances from the leading actors and supporting cast members alike, the 18-song soundtrack and a commendable background score were inarguably elements that lifted Zoya Akhtar's offering.

Six-member group Salvage Audio Collective, that shares credit for creating the soundtrack with Karsh Kale and Ankur Tiwari, say they have been gratified. "We have been consumers and disciples of hip-hop music for years. Hence, most of our research work for the film had us [retrace] songs and records that have moved us in the past. We are also [admirers] of international icons like Ryuichi Sakamoto and Nino Rota, and home-grown heroes like AR Rahman."



Salvage Audio Collective with Zoya Akhtar

The band - comprising Sohrab Nicholson, Rohan Ramanna, Stuart DaCosta, Viraaj Saxena, Rohan Rajadakshya and Shane Mendonsa - spent the first few weeks working on the project by lending each vital character a musical theme. "We created a pool of motifs that could be used as raw materials. Then, Zoya began coming in regularly, and made the process collaborative. The interesting thing about this process was discovering how much of a team sport filmmaking is," says Nicholson.

While interaction with the film's muses Divine and Naezy wasn't necessary, the group did seek help from Kale to pen and perform a rap section that was used as part of the score. "We also got rapper Rahul Piske, and our in-house multi-instrumental whiz kid Viraaj, to lend some beat-boxing [elements]. The diversity and the number of artistes involved in this project is [abundant]," says Rajadakshya.

While fans have been demanding that the background score be made commercially available, Mendonsa alludes that the chances of it are slim. "[The score was created] with the intention of serving the film. So, releasing it independently is not something we've considered yet. Never say never, though. Hip-hop is still young in India, and is getting attention owing to this film. We hope musicians will explore the space."

