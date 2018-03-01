Rohingya flee no man's land after threat
Hundreds of Rohingya living in no man's land have left their makeshift camp and crossed into Bangladesh after soldiers from Myanmar used loud hailers to threaten them, community leaders said yesterday
Hundreds of Rohingya living in no man's land have left their makeshift camp and crossed into Bangladesh after soldiers from Myanmar used loud hailers to threaten them, community leaders said yesterday.
Around 6,000 Rohingya have been living on a thin stretch of land between the two countries since fleeing Myanmar in the wake of a brutal military crackdown on the Muslim minority in late August. They were among the first to flee Myanmar when the violence erupted last year and set up makeshift shelters in no man's land in the weeks before Bangladesh agreed to let the Rohingya into the country.
In recent weeks they have come under pressure from soldiers who have stepped up patrols along the border just metres away from the camp and broadcast messages using loud hailers ordering the Rohingya to leave.
Community leader Dil Mohammad said the messages had spread panic through the camp. "Around 150 families have already left the camp for Bangladesh as they were afraid they might be forcefully sent back to Rakhine," he said.
Nobel laureates blame Suu Kyi for crisis
Dhaka: Three Nobel Peace laureates have accused Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the nation's military of genocide for their role in violence that has forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh. The laureates, who are in Bangladesh to visit sprawling refugee camps, said at a news conference in Dhaka on Wednesday that their fellow Nobel Peace laureate Suu Kyi cannot avoid responsibility.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Trending Video