Rohingyas a security threat says the RSS

Singh, who was flanked by Prant Kariwah Parshotam Dadichi, said the state and the central governments should identify the illegally settled foreigners and sent them back. "Why should we tolerate them when they pose a security threat to the nation as well as the state," he said. He held the UPA government responsible for the present situation.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has supported the demand for deportation of illegal migrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh, saying their presence in Jammu and Kashmir posed a security threat to the country. "We do not consider them [Rohingyas and Bangladeshis] as refugees as they are foreigners and have entered in our country illegally," RSS Prant Sanghchalk, Brig [Retd] Suchait Singh said.

'US looking to work with India'

The Trump regime is looking for ways to work with India in terms of providing for the needs of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and also to put pressure on Myanmar to create conditions for their safe return, a senior US official said. "We think India also has an interest in seeing this situation resolved," the official said.

