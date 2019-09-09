Rohit Bawa: Fashion and lifestyle influencer spreading light among millions

In the present time, the world is dominated by youngsters. Whether it is business, media, fashion or anything else the youth has dominated each and every corner of the world. Today we would like to introduce you to a guy who is at just 21 years of age has one wonders. Rohit Bawa who hails from Ludhiana, Punjab has dominated the fashion world in today's time. He is one person who is just a model but also a successful businessman. His multi-talented ability has given him this tag of a true Lifestyle Influencer.

Rohit Bawa has been totally tremendous in his career. Rather than just doing the simple lavish work of modelling he chose to also start a business and expand his venture. Today he owns a huge clothing shop franchise named "Royal Looks' which is very popular all over Punjab. His franchise is only four years old but it has gathered so much popularity among the people and has become a brand in itself. Rohit has been one of the sharpest minds when it comes to personal branding and business. His strategies and work have proven him to be one of the best and that resulting him influencing many of his age youngsters. He has been look up to as a role model by people his age.

Today Rohit is standing as one of the biggest examples that age has nothing to do with success. He has worked day tremendously throughout these years for his dream and came out as a successful example for all the youngsters. His journey and his work has been a great inspiration for so many people. Rohit Bawa is now among the most dominant and emerging young entrepreneur and influencer of the country.

