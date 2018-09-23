Rohit, Chahal, KP bat for rhino conservation

cricket

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who often shares his passion for rhino conservation on social media, posted a picture on Instagram

Kevin Pietersen with an orphaned baby rhino named Summer

On World Rhino Day on Saturday host of former and current cricketers took the pledge to save the majestic animal from poaching and extinction. India opener Rohit Sharma tweeted: "Today is #WorldRhinoDay! Last year, we lost Sudan — the last male northern white rhino in Kenya. #DidYouKnow that there are about 3500 Indian rhinos left in the world today? To help change this, I'm supporting @wwfindia 's efforts and you can too. kp24#WorldRhinoDay." India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wrote: "Today is #WorldRhinoDay. Let us all pledge to protect these wonderful species for our future generations."

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who often shares his passion for rhino conservation on social media, posted this picture (left) on Instagram and wrote: "Celebrating the most gentle giant that unfortunately has some idiotic & barbaric enemies. Here I am with Summer & Arthur who's parents had been recently butchered in front of them & they'd been hacked too! HORROR STORY! They are peaceful & loving animals that make up one of the Big five and in serious need of our help. They're being butchered for their horn. We should all want our kids to see these majestic animals in the wild forever."



Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal

