Rohit Gupta lifts moods, and rakes in the moolah when at it

Actor and content creator Rohit Gupta is spreading smiles with his unparalleled content during the lockdown period, and earning millions of dollars while he is at it.

His content is primarily driven by personal experience and day-to-day observation. His storytelling brings life to the fictional characters.

His inherent style, as he pranks Nora Fatehi, Katy Perry, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Siddharth Jadhav, among others, has made him one of the most popular digital stars. He also mimics actors like Sanjay Dutt, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ranbir Kapoor, to perfection. Owing to his understanding of the millennial-psyche, he has become among the most-approached digital stars for promotions of films like Batla House (T- Series) , Ujda Chaman (Panorama Studios), Jago Mohan Pyare (Rajshree Marathi), and Student of the Year 2 (Dharma Productions), among others.

He enjoys a fiercely loyal fan-base of over 700K followers on Facebook, and over 2.09 lakh subscribers on Youtube. Just as his YouTube subscriber base is increasing by the day, so is the number on his pay-cheque, each month. Says Gupta, "A smile can't change the world, but it can change the world of the person you've entertained. This thought fuels me and pushes me to raise the bar of entertainment. This means more than millions of dollars."

