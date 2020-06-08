Rohit Roy enjoys bike ride after almost 4 months; shares his joy with a long post

Actor Rohit Bose Roy had a "therapeutic" Sunday. Posing with his bike in his latest photo, Rohit tweeted: "Sunday ride done right!! So after almost 4 months, I went on a ride and I wish I had words to express that feeling one feels when the wind hits your face..it isn't just exhilaration, it's a mix of LIFE and FREEDOM! It's therapeutic.. wish you all love and good health! #RideMore."

Another picture that Rohit posted:

He has often taken to social media to share how much he loves riding bikes and that it's one of the things that he misses during the ongoing lockdown.

Rohit also uses social media to share jokes though the recent one on superstar Rajinikanth didn't go down too well with netizens. Rohit had posted this joke on Instagram: "Rajinikant tested +ve for Corona. Corona is now under quarantine."

He captioned it: "Let's beat the shit outa the corona!! Be safe when u get back to work! Wear your masks n keep washing n sanitizing several times a day, as much as possible... The virus can't affect us unless WE LET IT ! #staysafe."

Rohit was soon being trolled on social media.

The actor then responded with this comment: "Guys chill ... don't be so morose! A joke is a joke.. and sorry I don't think it's in bad taste.. it's a typical Rajni sir joke.. and my intention was to make you guys smile.. look at the intention before you start commenting.. at least I didn't crack a joke to hurt you all like you all are posting messages deliberately to hurt me."

