Search

Rohit Roy enjoys bike ride after almost 4 months; shares his joy with a long post

Published: Jun 08, 2020, 09:59 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Rohit Roy was super joyous as his Sunday was spent well after he stepped out after almost 4 months to go on a ride

Picture courtesy/Instagram account @rohitroy500
Picture courtesy/Instagram account @rohitroy500

Actor Rohit Bose Roy had a "therapeutic" Sunday. Posing with his bike in his latest photo, Rohit tweeted: "Sunday ride done right!! So after almost 4 months, I went on a ride and I wish I had words to express that feeling one feels when the wind hits your face..it isn't just exhilaration, it's a mix of LIFE and FREEDOM! It's therapeutic.. wish you all love and good health! #RideMore."

Another picture that Rohit posted:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Sunday ride done right!! So after almost 4 months, I went on a ride and I wish I had words to express that feeling one feels when the wind hits your face.. it’s isn’t just exhilaration, it’s a mix of LIFE and FREEDOM! It’s therapeutic.. wish you all love and good health! And thank you @yosuko.motors_official for organizing my gear at such short notice !! You guys are amazing @yusuf786007 and @hussain2517 !! I’ve been looking for this jacket for quite some time now ððð Can’t wait to come to the store once my boots arrive .. love to you both ð¤ . . . #rider #passion #adventurer #life #motorcycles #motorbike #besafe #protection #rideordie #saddleup #solorider #indianmotorcycle #ftr1200s #ftr1200owners #indianftr1200s #flattracker @indianmotorcycle @indianmotorcycleindia @lalitms2002

A post shared by Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) onJun 6, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT

He has often taken to social media to share how much he loves riding bikes and that it's one of the things that he misses during the ongoing lockdown.

Rohit also uses social media to share jokes though the recent one on superstar Rajinikanth didn't go down too well with netizens. Rohit had posted this joke on Instagram: "Rajinikant tested +ve for Corona. Corona is now under quarantine."

He captioned it: "Let's beat the shit outa the corona!! Be safe when u get back to work! Wear your masks n keep washing n sanitizing several times a day, as much as possible... The virus can't affect us unless WE LET IT ! #staysafe."

Rohit was soon being trolled on social media.

The actor then responded with this comment: "Guys chill ... don't be so morose! A joke is a joke.. and sorry I don't think it's in bad taste.. it's a typical Rajni sir joke.. and my intention was to make you guys smile.. look at the intention before you start commenting.. at least I didn't crack a joke to hurt you all like you all are posting messages deliberately to hurt me."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK