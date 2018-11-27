Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar pay tributes to victims and martyrs of 26/11

Nov 27, 2018, 10:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent

It has been a decade since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack took place, but the memories still come to haunt many. Here are a few tweets of city cricketers who paid tribute to the martyrs and victims:

Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Sachin Tendulkar

Tweet talk

Rohit Sharma: "It's been 10 years since the #MumbaiTerrorAttack - let's remember all the brave men and women out there who courageously laid down their lives to protect thousands of others and ensured their safety... Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. It's been 10 years since the #MumbaiTerrorAttack - let's remember all the brave men and women out there who courageously laid down their lives to protect thousands of others and ensured their safety... Your sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Ajinkya Rahane:
"Remembering the courageous efforts and sacrifices of the martyrs on the 10th anniversary of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. My heart goes out to all families who lost their loved ones. Salute to all."

Sachin Tendulkar:
"Life sirf lambi nahi, badi bhi honi chahiye. This stands true for all the brave people who protected and served during the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. They proved that no matter what may come, we shall stand united and tall against terror. #2611MumbaiAttacks #NeverForget."

