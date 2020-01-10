Search

Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and wives chat about their daughters over dinner

Updated: Jan 10, 2020, 14:53 IST | IANS | Mumbai

India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit has been rested from the ongoing series against Sri Lanka while Rahane plays only the five-day format for which he is gearing up ahead of the New Zealand tour

Ajinkya Rahane shared this photo on Instagram
Ajinkya Rahane shared this photo on Instagram

India vice-captains Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane spent time talking about their daughters and parenting in the company of their wives over dinner during their time away from the game.

In a tweet, India's Test vice-captain Rahane on Thursday shared a photo of his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh with a caption saying: "2020: Dinners filled with conversations about our daughters & parenting."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

2020: Dinners filled with conversations about our daughters & parenting

A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) onJan 9, 2020 at 6:39am PST

India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit has been rested from the ongoing series against Sri Lanka while Rahane plays only the five-day format for which he is gearing up ahead of the New Zealand tour.

Rahane will take part in the second India 'A' four-day game against New Zealand between February 7 to 10.

India will play two Tests against the Kiwis from February 21.

Rohit, meanwhile, will join the squad for India's three one-dayers against Australia, starting January 14.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK