Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and wives chat about their daughters over dinner

India vice-captains Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane spent time talking about their daughters and parenting in the company of their wives over dinner during their time away from the game.

In a tweet, India's Test vice-captain Rahane on Thursday shared a photo of his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh with a caption saying: "2020: Dinners filled with conversations about our daughters & parenting."

View this post on Instagram 2020: Dinners filled with conversations about our daughters & parenting A post shared by Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane) onJan 9, 2020 at 6:39am PST

India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit has been rested from the ongoing series against Sri Lanka while Rahane plays only the five-day format for which he is gearing up ahead of the New Zealand tour.

Rahane will take part in the second India 'A' four-day game against New Zealand between February 7 to 10.

India will play two Tests against the Kiwis from February 21.

Rohit, meanwhile, will join the squad for India's three one-dayers against Australia, starting January 14.

