Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw and Wasim Jaffer work for same petrol firm

What do cricketers Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Prithvi Shaw and Wasim Jaffer have in common? Not only are they class batting acts, but they also work for the same petroleum firm.

On Facebook, there appeared videos of the five sending out messages on the importance of staying home during the Coronavirus pandemic.

And while we lap up their good advice, we've not missed their utterances of how proud they are to be associated with their employers, who have ensured uninterrupted fuel supply in these unique times.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates