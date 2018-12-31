Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh are blessed with a baby girl

cricket

Ritika Sajdeh's best friend Seema Khan broke the news on her social media handles, congratulating the wife of Rohit Sharma on becoming a mother

Ritika Sajdeh with Seema Khan and a friend

Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh and millions of their fans have been waiting in anticipation since the last few weeks to welcome a new member into their family.

Ritika Sajdeh's best friend Seema Khan ended the wait for the fans, by sharing a story on her Instagram, congratulating the wife of the cricketer on the birth of a baby girl. Seema Khan captioned the picture "Babygirl, Masis again!"

Apart from the good news in the family, Rohit Sharma is going through a great patch in his cricket career. He was recently reinstated in the Indian Test team, for the four match Test series against Australia down under. India is leading the series 2-1 after the first three Tests, with the last one to be played in Sydney from January 3, 2018.

In all likelihood, Rohit Sharma will miss the final Test, as he will be flying back to India, to share the joy with his wife Ritika.