Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika enjoying themselves in Moscow

Rohit Sharma, who attended a World Cup party hosted by a well known Swiss watch manufacturer, was seen in the company of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika

Rohit Sharma, who recently became the first Indian cricketer to throw the ceremonial ‘first pitch’ in a Major League Baseball game, is currently in Moscow, watching the FIFA World Cup.

Sharma, who attended a World Cup party hosted by a well known Swiss watch manufacturer, was seen in the company of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, Kazakhstani boxing champion Gennady Golovkin and former French football star Christian Karembeu, among others. Rohit and his wife Ritika have also been enjoying the sights and sounds in Moscow. Yesterday, he posted this picture (top left) with Ritika by a fountain. We wonder which football team they are supporting!

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Has Fun On Baseball Pitch With Wife Ritika Sajdeh

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates