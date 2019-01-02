Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh showered with blessings after baby's birth

cricket

Rohit, who flew back home from Melbourne to be with his wife, will miss the fourth Test against Australia and will rejoin Team India on January 8 ahead of the three-match ODI series beginning January 12 in Sydney

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh

India cricketer Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh, who were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday, were flooded with congratulatory messages from across the globe. Rohit, who flew back home from Melbourne to be with his wife, will miss the fourth Test against Australia and will rejoin Team India on January 8 ahead of the three-match ODI series beginning January 12 in Sydney.

Here are a few messages that current and former cricketers tweeted:

Sachin Tendulkar: "What a lovely way to ring in the new year for @ImRo45 and @ritssajdeh. So happy for you! Enjoy this phase of your lives."

Gautam Gambhir: "ITS A GIRL!!! Congratulations @ImRo45 @ritssajdeh. Wish both the ladies loads of health and long life...#RohitSharma."

Harbhajan Singh: "Congratulations my brother @ImRo45 and @ritssajdeh for becoming parents of a baby girl.. my love to the princess.. life starts now guys.. so happy for you #babygirl bless."

Shikhar Dhawan: "Congratulations @ImRo45 and Ritika. Lots of love and blessings to the little Princess."

RP Singh: "A baby girl is a direct blessing from God, many congratulations and good wishes for you and your family @ImRo45 @ritssajdeh."

