Rohit Sharma bats for Rhinos in Assam

cricket

Rohit Sharma

India cricketer Rohit Sharma is quite vocal when it comes to raising awareness — be it saving wildlife, natural resources or the harmful effects of the use of plastic. Yesterday, he was excited to share the news on social media about a birth of baby rhino under the Indian Rhino Vision programme in Assam.

The vision of the programme is to attain a wild population of at least 3,000 greater one-horned rhinos in Assam by the year 2020. "A BABY IS BORN and I'm thrilled to share the good news! Xavira, this mama rhino, was moved from Pobitora to Manas as part of @WWFINDIA's #IndianRhinoVision to make more homes for rhinos in India. I bat for Rhinos! Join me:http://join.wwfindia.org/rhino #Rohit4Rhinos," he tweeted.

