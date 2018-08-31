Rohit Sharma calls wife Ritika Sajdeh 'shorty' in latest Instagram photo

cricket

India cricketer Rohit Sharma posted this picture with wife Ritika Sajdeh on social media

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh

India cricketer Rohit Sharma posted this picture with wife Ritika Sajdeh on social media and wrote: "Heels + a fairly high step = picture perfect #MyShorty âÂÂ¬@ritssajdeh."

The Indian opener is not part of the squad for the ongoing Test series against England after the conclusion of the T20Is and ODIs. Rohit Sharma has had an impressive tour of England so far with a series-deciding 100* in the third T20I and a match-winning 137 in the first ODI to silence his critics on his form away from home. Apparently, Rohit Sharma was dropped against England after his below-par performances in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is busy living it up with his lady love Ritika and often shares photos of the two of them on Instagram

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates