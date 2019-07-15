Rohit Sharma captures his cutie pies in a frame

cricket

Rohit Sharma shared an adorable picture of his wife and daughter on social media and captioned it as, "My two pies"

Ritika Sharma and Samaira Sharma

India batsman Rohit Sharma Instagrammed this picture of his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira to his 10.1m Instagram followers yesterday. He captioned the picture, "My two pies." The picture got 1.2 million 'likes' within a few hours.

Rohit Sharma was spotted in tears during India's semifinal exit vs New Zealand in the World Cup 2019.

World Cup 2019 had been a record-breaking tournament for Rohit Sharma. He ended up as the highest runscorer with 648 runs which included a record 5 centuries in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma, however, could not make an impact on the final and scored just 1 run for the team.

Rohit Sharma will now play for India in the tour to West Indies which starts in August and the player will look to continue his good form throughout the tournament.

