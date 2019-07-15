Rohit Sharma captures his cutie pies in a frame
Rohit Sharma shared an adorable picture of his wife and daughter on social media and captioned it as, "My two pies"
India batsman Rohit Sharma Instagrammed this picture of his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira to his 10.1m Instagram followers yesterday. He captioned the picture, "My two pies." The picture got 1.2 million 'likes' within a few hours.
View this post on Instagram
Rohit Sharma was spotted in tears during India's semifinal exit vs New Zealand in the World Cup 2019.
World Cup 2019 had been a record-breaking tournament for Rohit Sharma. He ended up as the highest runscorer with 648 runs which included a record 5 centuries in the tournament.
Rohit Sharma, however, could not make an impact on the final and scored just 1 run for the team.
Rohit Sharma will now play for India in the tour to West Indies which starts in August and the player will look to continue his good form throughout the tournament.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma cried during semifinal. Here's why