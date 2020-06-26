Rohit Sharma shares photo of first outdoor training session, says, 'felt like myself after long'

India's white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma was back on the field on Thursday as he had his first outdoor training session post relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown. Rohit, who last played competitive cricket during the T20 series in New Zealand before hamstring injury ruled him out.

"Good to be back on the park getting some work done, felt like myself after a long time," Rohit wrote on his instagram page.

However from the post, it couldn't be ascertained which ground he trained. Rohit like his other teammates had been confined to his house after the nationwide lockdown was enforced on March 25 to curb the outbreak of COVID19.

His Test teammate Cheteshwar Pujara has recently started batting in the nets in Rajkot. Pacer Shardul Thakur had become the first Indian cricketer to resume training last month, after he bowled in the nets at Boisar in Palghar district.

