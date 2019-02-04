Rohit Sharma has a disastrous supermarket shopping spree, misses Ritika

cricket

Rohit Sharma posted a picture on his Instagram, where he is seen shopping alone in a New Zealand supermarket for groceries.

Rohit Sharma at a supermarket

Rohit Sharma is one of the best batsmen in the world currently, he has led India to many remarkable wins on the cricket field, Rohit Sharma has also captained Mumbai Indians to multiple titles in the IPL, but when it comes to shopping for groceries, Rohit Sharma falls a little off the mark.

Rohit Sharma posted a picture on his Instagram, where he is seen having a hard time shopping for groceries in New Zealand where India played a 5-match ODI series.

Rohit Sharma captioned the picture as, "Supermarket shopping without the wife is a disaster, one of the many reasons I miss her"

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh is currently in India after giving birth to a baby girl. Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh named their daughter Samaira.

In a tweet recently, Rohit Sharma had shared a picture of their daughter, accompanied by a sweet message that read, " I spent last night on the last flight to you. Took a whole day up trying to get way up," he wrote. He also posted a video of the song Girls Like You by Maroon 5 and wrote, "This video never fails to give me goosebumps."

Rohit Sharma has had a good year in 2018 with the bat as he powered India to ODI series victories in South Africa and in India against the West Indies. Rohit Sharma also started off 2019 in grand style by captaining India to a 4-1 ODI series win against New Zealand away from home.

Now all eyes will be on the 'Hitman' from Mumbai to put up a stellar performance for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England.,

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates