Rohit Sharma inspired by Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg. Here's why

New Delhi: India opener Rohit Sharma yesterday called young climate activist Greta Thunberg inspiring after the Swede slammed world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit.

Thunberg, 16, while addressing the UN Summit in New York, accused world leaders of betraying her generation by failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.

Rohit took to Twitter to urge world leaders to take some action. "Leaving the saving of our planet to our children is utterly unfair. @GretaThunberg, you're an inspiration.

There are no excuses now. We owe the future generations a safe planet. The time for change is now," Rohit tweeted.

The Swedish teen has become the global face of the growing youth movement against climate inaction.

