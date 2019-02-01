Rohit Sharma: It was one of the worst performances with the bat

cricket

Stand-in skipper Rohit says batsmen fell short in application on a good pitch after being bowled out for a paltry 92 as Kiwis register first win of the series

Rohit Sharma

Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma yesterday described India's batting performance as, "one of the worst in a long time" after the visitors were shot out for their seventh lowest ODI total in a shocking eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the fourth one-dayer here. In the absence of talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested after the side claimed an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, India's much-vaunted batting was dismissed for 92 in 30.5 overs here with pacer Trent Boult (5-21) bowling a deadly opening spell.

"One of our worst performances with the bat for a long time... something we didn't expect. You got to give credit to the New Zealand bowlers. It was a magnificent effort by them," said Rohit after a disappointing outing on his 200th ODI. It was also the lowest total posted by any side at this venue, the previous lowest being 122 — by India in 2003.



Kuldeep Yadav (left) is dejected after being dismissed during the fourth ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton yesterday. Pic/AFP

Rohit gave credit to the Kiwi bowlers for utilising the conditions to perfection and said the Indian batters failed to apply themselves on what was a good Seddon Park pitch. "[This is] something to learn for us. At times, you need to absorb pressure [when asked about how to bat in swinging conditions]. We need to blame ourselves for it. Things were looking good at one stage. It was about applying ourselves," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rohit felt poor shot selection was the cause behind India's terrible showing. "Once you get in, things will start to look easier. We played some bad shots as well. It's always challenging when the ball is swinging. Everyone knows what went wrong. There will be times when it swings and we need to deal with it," he said.

