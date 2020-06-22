Rohit Sharma: It's the fans passion and love that keeps Team India going

Rohit Sharma is one of the most loved cricketers among fans all over the country. We all know that cricket is more of a spectator sport and would not be as charming as it is without its huge fanbase. Mumbai batsman Rohit Sharma too, agrees with this fact.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports Cricket Connected, Rohit Sharma spoke about the day he realised the importance of fans, "You never realize you’re playing for the Indian cricket team until you witness the support of the fans. I still remember when we won against Australia in the semi-final in 2007, our hotel was full of fans and they were all celebrating and dancing, I couldn’t believe my eyes as I hadn’t seen anything like this before. You always see fans in the stadium but that day at the hotel, seeing all of those supporters, I felt that it is the fans’ passion and love that keeps the team going."

Rohit Sharma would have been leading the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL 2020 in March this year but the cash-rich T20 league was postponed indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

