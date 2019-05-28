Rohit Sharma labels Hardik Pandya as the dirtiest player in Team India

cricket-world-cup

From worst dancer in the team to the person who loves taking selfies, Rohit Sharma has called out Hardik Pandya for having the worst habits in the team.

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

In a freewheeling chat with the ICC official Twitter handle, Rohit Sharma spills the dirt on his Indian teammates.

Rohit Sharma dishes the dirt on his teammates.

They don't call him The Hitman for nothing ð pic.twitter.com/PUPsn56Xhx — ICC (@ICC) May 27, 2019

Rohit Sharma is on a high as a captain, after leading the Mumbai Indians team to their fourth IPL trophy, Rohit Sharma is all set for the World Cup 2019.

All hopes will be firmly pinned on Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's shoulders to give India good starts at the World Cup 2019.

In another story, ICC CEO Dave Richardson has established that there will be no bowling-friendly pitches in the ICC World Cup 2019.

"We would be providing pitches which give both teams equal chance. The pitches will be such that they do not change much during the course of the match. No team will have an advantage by bowling first. We believe that such wickets will provide for keen competition, without giving a particular team additional advantage," Richardson said.

"We want the World Cup to inspire a new generation. We hear so many times about people who came into cricket because India won the World Cup in 1983 or the West Indies in the late 1970s.

"Hopefully, this will provide an opportunity, in particular to one country which goes away with the trophy but to everyone really around the world," Richardson said. "From an entertainment point of view, for me that is really all about exciting cricket. The new format with the 10 best teams in the world, everyone in very good form, means that it promises to be one of the most competitive tournaments ever," the CEO said.

