Rohit Sharma: Long-term goals only add to your pressure and stress

India's opening batsman and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is making the most of his time during the nationwide lockdown by spending it with his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira.

If all went as planned, Rohit Shama would have ideally been leading the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL 2020 edition. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian T20 edition was indefinitely postponed.

Rohit Sharma last played a match in February in the T20I match against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma has discussed what his plans are for the upcoming years in a candid chat with a sports channel.

Speaking on what he wants to achieve in the upcoming years on Star Sports show Cricket Connected Rohit said, "In the upcoming years, I hope we get the opportunity to play cricket, as we don’t know when we will play again. Over the years, I’ve realised that long term goals won’t help you in any way, on the contrary, it will add to your pressure and stress. I have always focused on short term goals which are mainly the next few games in the upcoming 2-3 months – who is it against, what can I do best."

Rohit Sharma continued, "When we resume playing cricket, we will have to see what’s coming our way - whether its T20 World Cup or IPL. We even had a big bilateral series against Australia planned – we will have to analyse and see who we are playing against. Setting goals for each series or tournament helps me a lot and I will continue to follow this method in the future."

