Rohit Sharma may be rested for Australia T20Is

The five-match ODI series will start in Hyderabad on March 2

Rohit Sharma

The national selection committee is unlikely to make any experiments when they pick the squad for the five-match ODI series against Australia on February 15 in Mumbai. The five-match ODI series will start in Hyderabad on March 2.

The team for the two T20Is to be played at Visakhapatnam (February 24) and Bangalore (February 27) will also be announced on the same day. It is learnt that the team management as well as the selection committee are on the same page and the squad that will play against Australia is likely to be a mirror-image of the one that will be travelling to UK for the World Cup.

There is a possibility that the selectors may pick 16 members for the ODIs instead of 15 in order to check all the players in contention for the World Cup. "Rohit Sharma may be rested for the two T20Is as Virat Kohli will be back," a senior BCCI official said yesterday.

