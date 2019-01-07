Rohit Sharma names his daughter Samaira, shares adorable photo

Jan 07, 2019, 07:36 IST | A Correspondent

Rohit Sharma took to his Instagram to reveal the name of his daughter on Instagram

Rohit Sharma names his daughter Samaira, shares adorable photo

India's batsman Rohit Sharma posted a picture of him with wife Ritika Sajdeh and their new-born baby on Twitter and penned a sweet poem. "I spent last night on the last flight to you. Took a whole day up trying to get way up," he wrote. He also posted a video of the song Girls Like You by Maroon 5 and wrote, "This video never fails to give me goosebumps."

 

