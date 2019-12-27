Rohit Sharma: No harm in playing big shots

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

India opener Rohit Sharma has a unique style of batting which, on most occasions, helps the team chase difficult targets or post decent totals. He does so elegantly but the aggressive strokeplay plays an important role too. The Mumbai batting stylist feels there is no harm in kids taking the aggressive route, something which city coaches frown upon at times.

Usually, coaches want kids to drive the ball along the carpet, which Rohit, 32, feels is incorrect. "There is no harm in playing big shots. As kids, when we played shots in the air, we were taken out of the nets, which I thought was not right," Rohit remarked on Thursday while speaking to reporters after interacting with young Rohit Sharma-CricKingdom Cricket Academy trainees at the Islam Gymkhana.

Rohit, who has scored 8944 ODI runs, believes that playing shots is not a crime. "If the guy is confident in his skills, I would back that skill, back that guy to do whatever he wants. There should not be any restriction on how these young players want to bat. They should be allowed to bat freely and that's how they will produce results. Repeated mistakes are what we need to care about. Youngsters can be asked to be careful on how to go about it next time. Playing shots is no harm, it is not a crime," Rohit remarked.

However, Rohit who has scored 2141 Test runs with the help of six centuries, gave a special message on the importance of red ball cricket. "It is very important that they [youngsters] realise the importance of day cricket. That's the real form of cricket—red ball cricket. Of course, the limited overs format will be there to try and experience. Obviously, they are very young at the moment so they need to focus on playing Kanga League, or playing well for whichever club they are playing for."

Rohit also wanted under-19 cricketers to pay attention to a disciplined approach towards their game. "I keep telling them to be true to yourself. Be true to the game. There are no shortcuts. If you try and skip your practice sessions or training, it's not going to do you any good. These are the things I try and talk to them about.

"Of course, playing for Mumbai is the ultimate goal. We have seen U-19 cricket… so many players have come through the ranks. They have a future in front of them, it's about how disciplined they are in whatever they are doing," he signed off.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates