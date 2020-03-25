Rohit Sharma plays best pull shot, insists coach Dinesh Lad

In a recent Twitter post, the International Cricket Council (ICC) asked fans which batsman they felt is the best executor of the pull shot. The four choices provided were: Vivian Richards, Ricky Ponting, Herschelle Gibbs and Virat Kohli.

India opener Rohit Sharma took a dig at the ICC by responding with a tweet: "Someone's missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess."

The stylish Mumbai batsman is one of the better exponents of the pull shot which has proved to be one of his most productive shots too.



Dinesh Lad

Rohit's childhood coach Dinesh Lad validated this and insisted that the India vice-captain in limited-overs cricket should have been one of the choices in the ICC poll. "Rohit is a master of this stroke [pull shot]. He is even better than the Indian captain. I am not saying this because I'm Rohit's coach, but according to me, he is the best puller in the world after Viv Richards," Lad said, adding that he had no hesitation in rating Rohit as the best player of the pull shot at the moment. "In today's cricket, I rate Rohit as the No. 1 puller in the world. He has the ability to hit the ball hard and middle it while being on the front foot. That's a special quality to have," he added.

