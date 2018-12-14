Rohit Sharma posts romantic throwback pic with wife Ritika on wedding anniversary

cricket

Rohit posted a throwback picture on Twitter and captioned it

India batsman Rohit Sharma celebrated his third wedding anniversary with wife Ritika Sajdeh by posting a heartwarming message on social media to mark the occasion.



Rohit Sharma and Ritika

Rohit posted a throwback picture on Twitter and captioned it: "Once upon a time you became mine and I became yours. And I promise we'll stay together both through the laughter and tears. Because that's what they call HAPPILY EVER AFTER." In another message on Instagram, Rohit posted a picture of their wedding with a message, "Today, I know what love is because of you."

Once upon a time you became mine and I became yours. And I promise we’ll stay together both through the laughter and tears. Because that’s what they call HAPPILY EVER AFTER âÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤ @ritssajdeh pic.twitter.com/T3rcIWhv1u — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 13 December 2018

Ritika too took to Instagram to express her love for Rohit. "Happy anniversary to the boy who's been lighting up my life for over a decade now. I honestly cannot remember my life before you walked into it. Thank you for always being there for me. Here's to many more lifetimes of this," she wrote.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates